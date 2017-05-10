Communique: "Orville" Is The Latest Robot From The Wired Wizards

LiSTEN to Emma Pleasants from "Wired Wizards"

Emma Pleasants, a sophomore soon-to-be-junior at Laney High School, has been a Wired Wizard for 2 years now. Wired Wizards is a nonprofit organization affiliated with First Robotics. First gives groups like the Wired Wizards a robot challenge every year followed by local, state, regional, and national competitions. Listen to Emma talk about the project above.

Last year, the Wired Wizards built a robot named Susan, mainly from wood. Emma was part of the programming team last year, but this year she joined the build team. This year's robot, Orville, was mainly constructed with metal.

During the summer, Orville will make visits around New Hanover County (along with some Wired Wizard chaperones) to raise money for next year's robot challenge. The fundraiser is also online-as of today, they are 78% of the way to the goal. The group is also always looking for experienced mentors.