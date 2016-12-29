Related Program: 
Communique with Gina Gambony

Communique: Nuns, Cops, Gangsters Battle In Musical "Sister Act"

By Gina Gambony 14 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Communique with Gina Gambony
  • Nuns in "Sister Act" at Thalian Hall
    Nuns in "Sister Act" at Thalian Hall
    WHQR/gg

Barbara Mootoo & Tony Rivenbark in the studio
Credit WHQR/gg

Cape Fear Theatre Arts presents its New Year's show, Sister Act, a musical based on the blockbuster film. The show opens Friday, 12/30, but only runs twice the first weekend: Friday at 7:30pm and Saturday night for guests of Thalian Hall's New Year's Eve Gala. I spoke with Tony Rivenbark (Monsignour O'Hara) and Barbara Mootoo (Delores) and visited one of the final rehearsals to hear the music; listen above.

Mootoo from New York was the star of last winter's show from Cape Fear Theatre Arts-she played Felicia in Memphis. Paul Teal (Sweaty Eddie) and Jerrial Young (Curtis) also return to the stage this year in major roles.  See the entire cast list.

Tickets for the show are available at Thalian Hall box office, by phone at 910-632-2285, or online (online here for the Gala). 

"Sister Act," by Cape Fear Theatre Arts. Friday, 12/30 @ 7:30pm & Saturday, 12/31 as part of Thalian Hall's New Year's Eve Gala. January 5-22, Thursdays-Saturdays @ 7:30pm, Sundays @ 3:00pm at Thalian Hall.
"Sister Act" at Thalian Hall
Credit WHQR/gg
"Sister Act" at Thalian Hall

  

Barbara Mootoo, Paul Teal, Cindy Colucci, and Tony Rivenbark (l-r) in "Sister Act."
Credit WHQR/gg
"Sister Act" at Thalian Hall
Credit WHQR/gg

Tags: 
Barbara Mootoo
Tony Rivenbark
Sister Act
Cape Fear Theatre Arts
Thalian Hall

Related Content

Star-Studded Cast opens Musical MEMPHIS Wednesday at Thalian Hall

By Gina Gambony Dec 29, 2015

This year, the New Year's show produced by City Stage Co. at Thalian Hall is Memphis, a Tony Award-winning musical that opened on Broadway in 2009.  The show is based loosely on the life of Dewey Philips, the first white DJ to play black music back in the 1950s. 

Communique: Two Stories In Musical "City of Angels"-The Real And The "Reel"

By Gina Gambony Aug 30, 2016

Kendra Goehring-Garret stars in Opera House Theatre Company's latest offering, City of Angels. The story, set around 1940, is about a writer named Stine crafting a screenplay. The script of the film comes to life right before the eyes of the audience as Stine types it out-the audience even gets to see edits as they happen. The main character in the film is a detective (think film noir) named Stone, who is basically a better version of Stine himself.