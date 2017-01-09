Related Program: 
Communique with Gina Gambony

Communique: Mystery & Recent History At The Cape Fear Museum

By Gina Gambony 24 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Communique with Gina Gambony
  • A tanning lamp our recent ancestors used...
    A tanning lamp our recent ancestors used...
    Cape Fear Museum

Amy Thornton is the Education Coordinator at the Cape Fear Museum of History and Science in downtown Wilmington. The museum is an active location with a consistent flow of events and exhibits and a vigorous education program for all ages. One program that's new to the Museum is the Behind the Scenes Tour. The first one is on Saturday, February 4th at 2:00-3:30pm. It's called Our Favorite New Old Things.

Amy Thornton
Credit WHQR/gg

In addition to these tours, this month is the once-a-year family event called Mystery at the Museum, geared toward elementary and Middle School students. This event seeks young super-sleuths to help solve a crime and features participation from Wilmington DA Ben David.  This event is on Saturday, January 28th, 1:00pm-4:00pm.  

Listen to our interview with Amy above.

Tags: 
Cape Fear Museum
Behind the Scenes Tour
Mystery at the Museum

Related Content

Communique: Thousands Of Shells At NC Shell Show @ Cape Fear Museum This Weekend (PICS)

By Gina Gambony Sep 17, 2016
John Timmerman

John Timmerman has collected shells since childhood. This weekend, Timmerman is directing the North Carolina Shell Show at the Cape Fear Museum, which features thousands of shells from around the world. Timmerman talks about shell collecting above, including the ethics regarding the collection of living shells. Below, Timmerman talks about his contribution to this exhibit. 

NC Shell Show

Communique: Why Is There Half A Cow At Cape Fear Museum? Curator Rowe Explains

By Gina Gambony Jun 21, 2016

Filmmaking has been a big part of the Cape Fear region for years. The Cape Fear Museum in downtown Wilmington is giving a nod to the film industry with a special exhibit called Starring Cape Fear!, featuring over 100 items from a selection of movies and tv shows, spanning from the 1984 film Firestarter to the current tv series Sleepy Hollow.

CoastLine: For All The World To See at the Cape Fear Museum

By Dec 15, 2015
E. G. Shempf

The exhibit For All the World to See is now on display at the Cape Fear Museum.  It examines the role media and visual imagery played in the struggle for civil rights from the 1930s through the 1970s.

Joining Cleve Callison on this edition of CoastLine to discuss this history – juxtaposed against today -- with the immediacy of cell phone video and social media are three guests:  