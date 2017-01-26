Communique: Moccasin Workshop & Standing Rock With Sicangu Lakota Steve Tamayo | Saturday & Sunday

LiSTEN

Steve Tamayo is an award-winning artist, a cultural consultant, and a teacher. His focus is on Native American cultural heritage, arts, and politics. Tamayo is a Sicangu Lakota from the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota. This weekend, he'll be in Wilmington, leading a moccasin-making workshop on Saturday and giving a talk called The Relevance of Lakota Traditions in the World Today on Sunday. Tamayo has spent a lot of time teaching at the Standing Rock encampment over the past months. He will talk about his experience there at his workshop and talk, also sharing culture and spirituality from the Lakota tradition.

I asked Tamayo what he believes is a common misperception about what's been going on at Standing Rock over the last months. He said that people often say the the pipeline protest is connected to ancient native burial grounds-but he says this is not the case. Listen above to hear his perspective.

Tamayo's Moccasin Workshop is on Saturday, 1/28 at 10:00am at Mystic Elements on Park Avenue. Registration can made by telephone 910-799-1001. His talk is on Sunday, 1/29 at Dreams Garage on Fanning Street at 2:00pm. Find more information about both events here.