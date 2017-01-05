Related Program: 
Communique: Mic Check Mash-Up...And Thanks

By Gina Gambony 36 minutes ago
    Gina Gambony in studio 3 where Communique happens

We've been airing this WHQR feature, Communique, for 6 months now, and I've really enjoyed hosting and producing these interviews. As a special treat for all the folks I spoke with last year, and for our listeners, I have a little mash-up...When I do a microphone check with guests, it's very often a little chat about food. Specifically: breakfast. You can hear bits and pieces from our mic checks above and see if you recognize anyone! 

Many thanks to our Communique guests in 2016 and we look forward to all our guests this year. If you ever forget what amazing people live amongst us, just tune in weekdays-Communique airs on 91.3 FM at 8:50am & 4:44pm and on 92.7 at Noon. Happy New Year and Happy Breakfasting to all our listeners.

Many thanks to Hank Blanton for volunteering his time to help organize clips from our interviews for this special story. The music used in the piece is all by Alexandre Desplat from The Grand Budapest Hotel.

Here’s a Feedback question I expected to get but did not, as of press time: “What happened to the Midday Interview?” Well, it’s still around, but with several changes. Our daily in-depth look at art, culture and ideas, hosted by Gina Gambony, is now called Communique. It’s still heard at noon on Classical HQR, and now on HQR News twice a day, at 8:50 during Morning Edition and 4:45 during All Things Considered.