Communique: "Mega Gifts" Fundraiser Gail Perry Hosts AFP Cape Fear Philanthropy Awards

LiSTEN to Mary Bradley & Bethany Leighton talk about National Philanthropy Day Breakfast with the Association of Fundraising Professionals

The Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter (AFPCF) holds the National Philanthropy Day Breakfast on Wednesday, November 29 at Hilton Riverside. Philanthropy Awards will be bestowed on local fundraisers and funders, and international "mega gifts" fundraiser, Gail Perry, is the host.

The morning begins at 7:30 with networking and moves into breakfast and the awards ceremony at 8:00. For folks who would like to hear more from Perry, a workshop titled "How to Build Relationships that Yield Mega Gifts" follows at 9:30.

Listen to AFPCF President Mary Bradley (Director of Development at WHQR) and Vice President Bethany Leighton (Community Engagement Director at Phoenix Hometown Hires) talk about the organization and event above.

Philanthropy Awards-Categories & Nominees

Philanthropist of the Year

Rocky Campagna

Judy Girard

Jack Mills

Dr. Yousry Sayed

Bucky Stein

Outstanding Student in Philanthropy

Katie Evans

Outstanding Philanthropic Organization

Camp Schreiber

First Citizens Bank

Flores and Foley

Wells Fargo Bank N.A.

Women's Impact Network of New Hanover County

Outstanding Fundraising Executive

Mary Bradley

Cleve Callison

Vann Pearsall

Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser

Linda Brown

Jeff and Jill Mays

Doug and Michelle Thompson

Jack Mills

Matt Rogers

Michael Snyder

Linda Wilson

Outstanding Fundraising Board of Directors