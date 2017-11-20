Related Program: 
Communique with Gina Gambony

Communique: "Mega Gifts" Fundraiser Gail Perry Hosts AFP Cape Fear Philanthropy Awards

By 50 minutes ago
  • Gail Perry, Epic Fundraiser
    Gail Perry, Epic Fundraiser
    Gail Perry

The Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter (AFPCF) holds the National Philanthropy Day Breakfast on Wednesday, November 29 at Hilton Riverside.  Philanthropy Awards will be bestowed on local fundraisers and funders, and international "mega gifts" fundraiser, Gail Perry, is the host. 

Mary Bradley (l) and Bethany Leighton
Credit WHQR/gg

The morning begins at 7:30 with networking and moves into breakfast and the awards ceremony at 8:00. For folks who would like to hear more from Perry, a workshop titled "How to Build Relationships that Yield Mega Gifts" follows at 9:30.  

Listen to AFPCF President Mary Bradley (Director of Development at WHQR) and  Vice President Bethany Leighton (Community Engagement Director at Phoenix Hometown Hires) talk about the organization and event above.

Philanthropy Awards-Categories & Nominees

Philanthropist of the Year

  •  Rocky Campagna
  • Judy Girard
  • Jack Mills
  • Dr. Yousry Sayed
  • Bucky Stein

Outstanding Student in Philanthropy

  • Katie Evans

Outstanding Philanthropic Organization

  • Camp Schreiber
  • First Citizens Bank
  • Flores and Foley
  • Wells Fargo Bank N.A.
  • Women's Impact Network of New Hanover County

Outstanding Fundraising Executive

  • Mary Bradley
  • Cleve Callison
  • Vann Pearsall

Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser

  • Linda Brown
  • Jeff and Jill Mays
  • Doug and Michelle Thompson
  • Jack Mills
  • Matt Rogers
  • Michael Snyder
  • Linda Wilson

Outstanding Fundraising Board of Directors

  • Cape Fear Literacy Council
  • Lakeside Partners
  • New Hanover Regional Medical Center
  • Phoenix Hometown Hires
Tags: 
Association of Fundraising Professionals
Mary Bradley
Bethany Leighton
Gail Perry
National Philanthropy Day