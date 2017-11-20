Communique: "Mega Gifts" Fundraiser Gail Perry Hosts AFP Cape Fear Philanthropy Awards

The Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter (AFPCF) holds the National Philanthropy Day Breakfast on Wednesday, November 29 at Hilton Riverside. Philanthropy Awards will be bestowed on local fundraisers and funders, and international "mega gifts" fundraiser, Gail Perry, is the host.
The morning begins at 7:30 with networking and moves into breakfast and the awards ceremony at 8:00. For folks who would like to hear more from Perry, a workshop titled "How to Build Relationships that Yield Mega Gifts" follows at 9:30.
Listen to AFPCF President Mary Bradley (Director of Development at WHQR) and Vice President Bethany Leighton (Community Engagement Director at Phoenix Hometown Hires) talk about the organization and event above.
Philanthropy Awards-Categories & Nominees
Philanthropist of the Year
- Rocky Campagna
- Judy Girard
- Jack Mills
- Dr. Yousry Sayed
- Bucky Stein
Outstanding Student in Philanthropy
- Katie Evans
Outstanding Philanthropic Organization
- Camp Schreiber
- First Citizens Bank
- Flores and Foley
- Wells Fargo Bank N.A.
- Women's Impact Network of New Hanover County
Outstanding Fundraising Executive
- Mary Bradley
- Cleve Callison
- Vann Pearsall
Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser
- Linda Brown
- Jeff and Jill Mays
- Doug and Michelle Thompson
- Jack Mills
- Matt Rogers
- Michael Snyder
- Linda Wilson
Outstanding Fundraising Board of Directors
- Cape Fear Literacy Council
- Lakeside Partners
- New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- Phoenix Hometown Hires