Communique: Meet Mayan & Lumbee Youth Documentarians | Sunday @ Art In Bloom

LiSTEN to Donna DeGennaro, Jose Elias Quieju Lacan, and translator Austin Hatcher

Unlocking Silent Histories works with indigenous youth by providing equipment, technology, and training to help them create documentaries about their lives and communities. Work by Mayan Guatemalans and members of the NC Lumbee Tribe is on display at Art in Bloom Gallery; the closing reception is Sunday, 11/19, 2:00pm-4:00pm.

The exhibit includes documentary work, photos, art, and textiles from these communities. Amy Grant, director of the gallery, is donating 100% of the proceeds of sales to Unlocking Silent Histories.

Listen above to hear from the program's founder & director, Donna DeGennaro, and program participant Jose Elias Quieju Lacan (Elias). Austin Hatcher serves as our translator.