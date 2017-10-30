Communique: "Madness At The Mansions" At Bellamy & Burgwin-Wright | Halloween Night

LiSTEN to Terri Kennedy, Laurel Coffey, and Wesley Brown talk about Mansions of Madness

The Bellamy Mansion, the Burgwin-Wright House, and the theatrical troupe, Pineapple-Shaped Lamps, have joined forces to present Wilmington Horror Story: Mansions of Madness. Gina Gambony visited this immersive haunted experience...risking life and limb to bring back this story.

Listen to volunteer Terri Kennedy, Producer Wesley Brown, and Organizer Laurel Coffey above to hear more. Tickets are available for purchase at the Burgwin-Wright House or the Bellamy Mansion for the final night-Tuesday, October 31, 7:00pm-Midnight. Note that this immersive experience is for mature audiences.