Communique: It's Time For "DocuTime," 8 Docs In 1 Day | Saturday, 2/4

LiSTEN to Paula Haller talk about this year's DocuTime flicks

Paula Haller is a documentary filmmaker and the force behind DocuTime, the one-day documentary festival in its 14th incarnation. DocuTime is this Saturday, February 4th at UNCW's King Hall Auditorium. Eight films are presented in 4 time blocks (see the schedule below), 9:30am-5:00pm. Highlights include Sonita, about a teenage Afghan girl who wants to be a hip-hop artist, but being sold into marriage is getting in her way; Life, Animated, about a a boy with autism who gains communication through Disney films; and Song of Lahore, the story of a traditional Pakistani music group who ends up playing jazz with Wynton Marsalis at Lincoln Center. Listen to Paula Haller's excitement about these and other selections above.

Tickets for DocuTime can be purchased online, at Sharky's Box Office in UNCW Fisher Student Center 910-962-4045, or at the door. Individual tickets are $7 per film/block or $22 for an all day pass; senior tickets are $5 per film/block or $17 for an all day pass (+tax). Student tickets are free.

Here is the schedule:

9:30am-11:15am Sun Dancer & Life, Animated

11:30am-1:00pm Sonita

1:30pm-3:00pm Documentary Shorts: Mile 19, Barbarian Press, The Great Theatre, The Art of Flying

3:15pm-4:45pm Song of Lahore

The 14th Annual DocuTime Film Festival receives support from Landfall Foundation.

There is something for everyone in the festival. DocuTime brings documentaries to the community to offer diverse perspectives and meaningful life stories that educate and entertain audiences.

The event originated in Los Angeles as an International Documentary Association (IDA) sponsored event. One of the founders of IDA, Paula Lee Haller, relocated to Wilmington. It was her dream to expand IDA events to other venues. After successfully launching the inaugural DocuFest-Wilmington in 2003, the festival is now celebrating its fourteenth year. WHQR Public Radio and UNCW Film Studies partner with DocuTime.