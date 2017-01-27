Communique: Good Shepherd Closing In On Financial Goal For Lakeside Reserve

LiSTEN to Jane Birnbach talk about SECU Lakeside Reserve

Wilmington Good Shepherd Center provides many services to the hungry and homeless in New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender counties. It's the largest provider in the Cape Fear Region. Services include meals, a night and day shelter, soup kitchen, and employment assistance. The Center has worked on a project for years for expansion on property near Greenfield Lake, and it's finally becoming a reality. Senior Development Director Jane Birnbach says that over 3/4 of the capital campaign goal for this project has been raised; listen above for details.

The expansion project is called SECU Lakeside Reserve. ​Construction is underway on affordable single-unit housing for 40 people with disabilities who have experienced chronic homelessnes. The first units will be ready for habitation this spring. State Employees Credit Unit kicked off the fundraising for this project with a $1 million grant; the total goal is $4 million. The Bruce Barclay Cameron Foundation put forth a challenge grant of matching funds up to $100,000--in January 2017, that matching goal is just $12,000 away from completion. To find out about donation possibilities, contact Jane at 910-763-4424 x110 or by email.