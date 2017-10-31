Communique: Freda & Scherrie Payne Onstage At Thalian Hall | Saturday @ 7:30

LiSTEN to Freda & Scherrie Payne

The Supremes. Band of Gold. Broadway. TV. Film. Play-and Screen-writing. The legendary Payne sisters, Freda and Scherrie, have done so much, it's hard to know where to focus our attention. This Saturday, November 4, the focus will be on their voices as they take the stage at Thalian Hall.

Listen above to our short interview with Freda and Scherrie, and check back here to listen to our extended interview on Wednesday. Tickets for the Saturday concert are available online and through the Thalian Hall Box Office at 910-632-2285.