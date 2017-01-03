Communique: Flowers As Art & Art As Flowers | "Art Of The Bloom" Exhibit

Related Program: 
  • Floral paintings by Tatyana Kulida
    Floral paintings by Tatyana Kulida

"Passing Through" by Dick Roberts, with Jayme Bednarcyzyk
Credit Cameron Art Museum

If a creative floral designer looked at an abstract piece of art like this one by Dick Roberts, how would he or she interpret it with flowers? This week, 30 pieces of art from Cameron Art Museum's permanent collection will be interpreted in flowers, including this one. Barb Bittler, President of the New Hanover County Garden Club, and Jayme Bednarcyzyk, Development Director of the CAM, are bringing Art of the Bloom to fruition. The exhibit opens Thursday night at the Blockade Runner in Wrightsville Beach. 

In addition to the art + interpretive floral arrangements, Art in Bloom Gallery brings a pop-up gallery. A variety of workshops/demonstrations are happening over the 4-day event. Experts in creative floral arrangement and experts in capturing flowers on canvas are both presenting (including Joel Armstrong, Erin Weston, Betty Brown, Joanne Geisel, Tatyana Kulida, and Brie Arthur). 

Art of the Bloom begins with the judging of floral interpretations by "Designing Divas," a group of 6 designers from Florida. Thursday night, 7:00pm-9:00pm,  is the Preview Party, featuring music, hors d'oeurvres, and award announcement.

Find the full schedule here.

Barb Bittler & Jayme Bednarcyzyk

Art of the Bloom
Cameron Art Museum
Blockade Runner
New Hanover County Garden Club

