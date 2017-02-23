Related Program: 
Communique with Gina Gambony

Communique: "Fiction to Fashion" Design Contest & Fashion Show | EXPO 216

By 9 minutes ago
  • Theo Townend, Ashley Barnette, and Scooter Hayes
    Theo Townend, Ashley Barnette, and Scooter Hayes
    WHQR/gg

The dress may smell like roasting marshmallows...I spoke with 2 teenagers and a man named Scotter for 30 minutes, and I'm still not sure if there are marshmallows in this dress--this dress made of books, and some other stuff, for a very special design contest. It's the 3rd Annual Fashion Design Contest for teens called Fiction to Fashion. Scooter Hayes, the Youth Services Librarian in New Hanover County, is the leader of this interesting project. He joined us along with 2 contestants: teenagers Ashley Barnette and Theo Townend. Listen above. 

There will be 20 teens showing off their creations, crafted from books, cds, dvds, tapes, and even 8-tracks. The Fiction to Fashion show is tonight (Thursday, 2/23) at EXPO  216 on Front Street at 7:00pm. 

Tags: 
Fiction to Fashion
Ashley Barnette
Theo Townend
Scooter Hayes
New Hanover County Library
EXPO 216

Related Content

Futurist Talks about Libraries on CFCC Stage

By Gina Gambony Oct 27, 2015

We were joined in the studio by the Director of the New Hanover County Library, Harry Tuchmayer, and the Assistant Director, Paige Owens.  Tuchmayer and Owens were here to talk about the speaker series People, Place & Platform.  The series kicks off on Tuesday, October 27 at 7:00 at the CFCC Humanities and Fine Arts Center.  The speaker is futurist Thomas Frey from The DaVinci Institute.

Prologue: "Maritime Wilmington" and "Wilmington: Lost But Not Forgotten" by Beverly Tetterton

By Aug 8, 2014

Join Ben Steelman of the Star News and local author and history librarian, Beverly Tetterton to talk about her two recent publications "Maritime Wilmington" and "Wilmington, Lost But Not Forgotten."

Monday, October 13 at 7 pm

MC Erny Gallery, 254 N. Front Street, 3rd Floor