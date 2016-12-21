Communique: Ensemble Audio Studios Releases "Percy The Cat" And "The King's Child" | Scott Davis

LiSTEN to Scott Davis talk about "Percy the Cat in the Big White House"

It's always story time with Scott Davis. He's been a traditional storyteller for a long time, but for the past few years, he's been focused on digital storytelling, a format that allows him to create rich soundscapes that bring stories to life. Scott and his business partner Richard Sirianni just launched a production company: Ensemble Audio Studios. The largest project from Ensemble is a story called Percy the Cat in the Big White House. Listen above to hear about the Percy and a shorter tale, The King's Child.

These stories are not audio books or recordings of a single storyteller. The tales include sound effects and full casts of characters. Scott and Richard both have backgrounds in filmmaking and they approach this medium as filmmaking in sound - basically, radio plays.

Click here to listen to The King's Child for free. Percy the Cat in the Big White House is available at Amazon, Audible, and i-Tunes.

Here is a review of Percy from Serious Reading:

A talking cat? Presidential pets?

Audio book explores friendship in a familiar historical setting.

“Richard and Scott have produced a very entertaining and endearing audio book. It brought back memories of days past and people I love. A perfect diversion for these crazy times. Highly recommend it.” – Gerald Rafshoon ; Producer and former White House Communications Director, The Carter Administration

When a young, Hawaiian street cat named Percy befriends and becomes separated from a vacationer named Barry, he spends years traveling the United States trying to catch up with him. Armed with the knowledge that this young boy’s mother lives in a big white house, a cast of characters from the animal kingdom point Percy in the direction of Washington, DC where he is told he will find a “Big White House.” Percy arrives on the final day of Richard Nixon’s presidency and makes himself at home in the most famous white house of all-time, becoming a staple of life in the home of the First Family spanning the administrations of seven presidents.

Written and produced by filmmakers Richard Sirianni and Scott Davis, Percy the Cat and the Big White House is an entertaining and educational audio book for kids ranging from 8 to 80. Listen along to this full-cast tale of an enduring, loyal friendship and learn many historical facts about the home of the president as Percy interacts with many notable presidential pets, and their famous owners.