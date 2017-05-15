Related Program: 
Communique: Dr. John LaCognata Conducts "From The Sea" For Wilmington Symphonic Winds | Sunday 5/21

Dr. John LaCognata at WHQR.
Credit WHQR/gg

Dr. John LaCognata conducts the final concert of the 2016-17 season for Wilmington Symphonic Winds: From the Sea​. The highlight of the concert is Francis Mcbeth's powerful piece, Of Sailors and Whales, featuring sound and song springing straight from Melville's Moby Dick. The concert is Sunday, May 21 at Kenan Auditorium at 4:30pm. Listen to Dr. LaCognata talk about all the music above. 

This is not only the WSW's final concert of this season; this is Dr. LaCognata's final concert in Wilmington. He is moving to South Dakota to be Director of Bands for the large music program at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. He leaves many students, performers, and fans behind, but he promises to keep in touch.

Hopefully he'll get plenty of oceanic enjoyment from this final concert before he's landlocked in the midwest!

Concert selections:

  • Sailing with the Tall Ships (Philip Sparke)
  • Sea Songs (Ralph Vaughn Williams)
  • Of Sailors and Whales (Francis McBeth)
  • Hands Across the Sea (John Philip Sousa)
  • Undertow (John Mackey)
  • George Washington Bridge (William Schuman)
  • Armed Forces Salute

Tickets are available at the door and by telephone. See information here.

Dr. John LaCognata became Director of Bands at UNCW 7 years. He has been the director of university ensembles and the UNCW Pep Band. His impact extended to the wider community through his work as the conductor of New Horizons Band and the Wilmington Symphonic Windsand as a trumpeter for many productions on Wilmington stages.

Wilmington Symphonic Winds, LaCognata conducting
Credit Wilmington Symphonic Winds

The band boasts over 70 performers for this spring concert and an eclectic selection of music: