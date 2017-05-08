Communique: A Dozen Roses In Song | Wilmington Choral Society's Mother's Day Concert

LiSTEN to Michael Mac & Paula Brinkman talk about "A Dozen Roses" by the Wilmington Choral Society

Many people put their early passions on the back burner for decades while pursuing career goals and raising families. But for many, these passions return at retirement-for instance, Michael Mac was committed to music in his youth, abandoned it for years, then returned to it when he retired to Wilmington. He's a singer (and Interim Board President) with Wilmington Choral Society; he joined us along with Director Paula Brinkman to talk about the group's Mother's Day concert: A Dozen Roses-A Tribute to Mothers. Listen above.

The concert is Sunday, May 14 at CFCC's Wilson Center at 4:00pm. Tickets are available through the Wilson Center Box Office (by phone, walk-up, and online).

All the songs are about roses or mention them: Everything's Coming Up Roses, Honeysuckle Rose, Dirait-on, My Love is Like a Red, Red Rose...a dozen pieces will be performed by the approximately 90 singers, plus a solo by Lucy Baker, this year's recipient of the Ralph Robins Choral Society Scholarship.

Wilmington Choral Society encourages the audience to bring non-perishable goods for donation to Mother Hubbard's Cupboard.