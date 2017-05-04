Communique: Community Invitation To The Temple Of Israel | Friday, 5/5

LiSTEN to Rabbi Paul Sidlofsky talk about "Invite Your Neighbor" at Temple of Israel Friday night

This isn't the first time Rabbi Paul Sidlofsky has invited the non-Jewish community to the Temple of Israel. He says visitors are always welcome, but he's been setting aside special Sabbath evening services for visitors for 6 years now. Initially, the plan was to do it once a year...due to popular demand, this "Invite Your Neighbor" service is now twice a year. His aim is not to convert people, but to open up communication with the community. He says this year, this kind of outreach is more important than ever.

"Invite Your Neighbor" at Temple of Israel, 4th & Market Streets. Friday, May 5 at 8:00pm. This Sabbath service will be explained as it is conducted and is followed by "Oneg"-snacks and talk.

Listen to Rabbi Sidlofsky talk about the event above. Below, he speaks about Reform Judaism, plus hear a snippet from one of his favorite songs (you might hear this one at the service).

"It really is a broad invitation so that anyone who wants to come can come and see what we do. And the goal is to educate and to create more of a sense of trust and communication among people...it seems like this year, more than any other, there's a need for it."

LiSTEN to this WEB EXTRA: Rabbi Sidlofsky talks about Reform Judaism