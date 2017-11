Happy Birthday Corporation for Public Broadcasting!

In September, WHQR staff members were out on the street for Park(ing) Day asking passers-by various questions, including if they listened to WHQR. Here we mark the 50th anniversary of the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967 with some of the comments we recorded. Listen above.

Thanks to Ed Hueur, Ben Sorenson, Nancy Buckingham, Suzanne, Steve Whitney, Laura Bullard, Joe Suleyman, Bob Rackley, Dorothy Rankin, and to all our listeners.