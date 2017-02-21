Communique: Coastal Carolina Cabaret-Mardi Gras Party Saturday | Al DiMarco & Benny Hill

LiSTEN to Kathryn Hedgepeth and Al Dimarco talk about Coastal Carolina Cabaret-Mardi Gras

Coastal Carolina Cabaret. Saturday, February 25 @ 7:00. Scottish Rite Temple, South 17th Street.

The Coastal Carolina Cabaret has a Mardi Gras theme this year. Pianist/accordionist Al DiMarco is introducing his new band at the party: Al DiMarco's Big Fat Accordion Band, with Al on accordion, Benny Hill on saxophone, Paul Lewis on baritone sax, and David Toma playing drums. Guests are encouraged to dress up-but for those unprepared, masks will be on sale at the party. This is St. Paul Episcopal Church's big fundraiser for its outreach ministries. This year, all the proceeds will go to Mother Hubbard's Cupboard, Help Hub, and Wilmington Boys Choir. Listen to event chair Kathryn Hedgepeth and Al DiMarco talk about the music, dancing, contest, and food above. Al brought the accordion, so be prepared.

The party will have a silent auction featuring artwork, getaways, and gift baskets, and there are 3 prizes for costumes: Best Mask, Best Outfit, and Best Overall.

Tickets are available online, at the door, and by telephone: 910-762-4578.