Communique: Clyde Jones Critters & Lantern Ceremony At Cameron Art Museum This Weekend

By Gina Gambony Dec 9, 2016
    Nan Pope / CAM

Critter fish

Cameron Art Museum has two special events this weekend, celebrating the holidays in two very different ways: Wood & Lanterns. On Saturday, folk artist Clyde Jones is at the museum, working with families to create "Critters" in a cooperative art project that will decorate the CAM property through the new year. There will also be an activity for youth to make personal Critters on a smaller scale that can be taken home, plus the Children's Museum of Wilmington will be there with other kid-friendly art activities. On Sunday, the community is invited to make and see floating lanterns in the Cameron pond. Musicians will perform inside and outside the building, including harpists, violins, steel drums, and native flutes. Listen to Georgia Mastroieni and Nan Pope talk about the events above.

"Clyde's Holiday by the Sea." Saturday, 12/10, 11:00am-2:00pm.
"Floating Lantern Ceremony." Sunday, 12/11, 4:00pm-7:00pm

Clyde Jones
Georgia Mastroieni
Nan Pope
Lantern Ceremony
Cameron Art Museum

