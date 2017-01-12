Communique: Cape Fear River Watch "StriperFest" | Science, Art, Education

LiSTEN to Riverkeeper Kemp Burdette and RiverWatch intern Katie Bradley talk about Education Day at StriperFest

Cape Fear River Watch is holding its biggest event of the year this weekend: StriperFest, named after the striped bass. Friday night is the Banquet & Auction, but it looks like that part of the event is sold out. No tickets are required for Saturday activities, though, including the Fishing Tournament, Education Day, and the Fisheries Science Forum. Youth and adults are invited to peer through microscopes, take a river cruise, learn how to cast, create fish art, and more. Listen to Cape Fear Riverkeeper Kemp Burdette and Intern Katie Bradley talk about Community Education Day above, and hear more about the issues important to Cape Fear River Watch in the Web Extra below.

StriperFest with Cape Fear River Watch: Fishing Tournament & Community Education Day. Saturday, January 14, 9:00am-2:00pm at the Coastline Convention Center, downtown Wilmington.