Communique: Cape Fear Chordsmen Joined By Harmony Belles & Youth Choirs Friday Night

Members of the Cape Fear Chordsmen joined us in the studio: Jim Bader (lead), Jim Benson (Bass), Don Dodson (Tenor), and Tom Martyn (Baritone). About 3 dozen Chordsmen will perform a holiday concert this Friday night, 12/16, at 7:00pm at Roland-Grise Middle School, along with guest choirs, including The Harmony Belles and some guest quartets. Tickets are $5, with all proceeds benefiting Alzheimer's North Carolina.

In addition to this Holiday concert, members of the Cape Fear Chordsmen have performed all year for people who have little access to live music. The group also raises money for charity through Valentine's Day song deliveries. Listen above to hear our interview-including a little sample of "Jingle Bells" from the gentlemen.

For more information, email Jim Bader or call 910-523-6246.