Communique: Cape Fear Chorale "Masterworks" Concert Spans 200+ Years Of Choral Classics

LiSTEN to Gina Vanderwal & Kevin Ulisnik talk about the Masterworks Concert

This weekend, the Cape Fear Chorale presents Great Choruses from Masterworks, its spring concert featuring music from over 200 years of choral repertoire-from Haydn and Bach to Orff. Singers Gina Vanderwal (also a board member) and Kevin Ulisnik joined us in the studio; listen above to hear them talk about the music and the rehearsal process above. This free concert is Saturday, 4/29 at 7:30pm and Sunday, 4/30 at 3:00pm at Winter Park Baptist Church.

Over 70 voices will be joined by accompanist Libby Oldham, organists Mark Gansor and Judy Siebold, violinist Philip Singleton, and percussionists Robert Parker and Steve Petrucci. Jerry Cribbs conducts. Concert selections:

Handel: Coronation Anthem No. 2 (The King Shall Rejoice, Allelujah)

J.S. Bach: Christ Lag in Todesbanden, Vir Essen Und Leben Vohl

Haydn: The Creation (Achieved is the Glorious Work, Awake the Harp, The Heavens are Telling)

Rossini: Petite Messe Solennelle (Kyrie)

Beethoven: Mount of Olives (Hallelujah)

Mendelssohn: Elijah (Blessed Are the Men Who Fear Him, He Watching Over Isreael, Be Not Afraid)

Durufle: Requiem (Sanctus & Benedictus)

Orff: Carmina Burana (O Fortuna)

The Cape Fear Chorale holds auditions for the fall concert on Monday, May 8. The fall concert will be the Chorale's 20th anniversary concert, presenting a walk-in sing-along Messiah on November 19.