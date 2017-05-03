Communique: Cameron Art Museum "Summer Roll Out" | Music, Art, Clay, Origami On Saturday

Cameron Art Museum has a monthly family art program called "Kids at CAM," but this month, the program is more like "festival at CAM." It's called Summer Roll-Out, and several artists will give demonstrations and invite children and adults to participate in a variety of activities. It's Saturday, May 6, Noon-3:00pm. This is a kick-off for the camps, workshops, and classes for youth and adults offered this summer. See a list of activities and artists below, and listen above to Georgia Mastroieni, Director of Youth and Family Education, and Donna Moore, Museum School Director, talk about making art with adults and kids.
- Food truck by Steviemack's International Food Company
- Music by Zach Hanner from 12:00 to 1:30 PM
- Music by Luis Paschoa and Ron Wilson from 1:30 to 3 PM
- Face painting with Jane Durden and Funomenal Faces and Hair
- Family Yoga with Salty Dog Yoga and Surf
- Flower Crowns with Stephanie Stokley and Petal Heads Floral Crowns
- Planting Fun with The Ability Garden of Wilmington
- Art Display by Museum School Students and the 1st graders of MC Williams Elementary
- Clay demo and activity by Renato Abbate
- Printmaking demo and activity by Topher Alexander
- Origami demonstration by Mitzi Ito
- Art stations with The Children's Museum of Wilmington