Communique: Cameron Art Museum "Summer Roll Out" | Music, Art, Clay, Origami On Saturday

LiSTEN to Georgia Mastroieni & Donna Moore talk about Cameron Art Museum's "Summer Roll-Out"

Cameron Art Museum has a monthly family art program called "Kids at CAM," but this month, the program is more like "festival at CAM." It's called Summer Roll-Out, and several artists will give demonstrations and invite children and adults to participate in a variety of activities. It's Saturday, May 6, Noon-3:00pm. This is a kick-off for the camps, workshops, and classes for youth and adults offered this summer. See a list of activities and artists below, and listen above to Georgia Mastroieni, Director of Youth and Family Education, and Donna Moore, Museum School Director, talk about making art with adults and kids.