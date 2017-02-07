Communique: BRC Breakfast Wednesday | Prevention Of Youth Violence

LiSTEN to Jana Jones Halls

Blue Ribbon Commission 4th Annual Breakfast. Wednesday, 2/8 at Coastline Convention Center, 7:30am-9:00am.

Wilmington's Blue Ribbon Commission on the Prevention of Youth Violence (BRC) is having its 4th Annual Breakfast. Middle of the Island is catering the event Wednesday, 2/8 at Coastline Convention Center, 7:30am-9:00am. The BRC is focused on identifying and addressing the causes of youth violence, particularly in the Youth Enrichment Zone, about 140 square blocks on the north side of downtown Wilmington. Listen above to Executive Director Jana Jones Halls talk about the mission and work of the BRC.

Find details about the Voyage program from the BRC here and find tickets for the Breakfast here. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.