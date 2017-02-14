Related Program: 
Communique with Gina Gambony

Communique: Big Dawg Kicks Off 2017 With "Crimes Of The Heart"

By Gina Gambony 3 hours ago
  • Mickey Johnson & Holli Saperstein
    Mickey Johnson & Holli Saperstein
    WHQR/gg

Big Dawg Productions is kicking off the 2017 season with Crimes of the Heart, the Tony-nominated, Pulitzer Prize-winning Southern Gothic tragi-comedy about 3 eccentric sisters dealing with old and new crises. The director and lead actress from the show are recent Wilmington Theatre Award-winners: director Holli Saperstein (Best Actress, Becoming Dr. Ruth) and Mickey Johnson (Best Supporting Actress, Beauty & the Beast). Saperstein and Johnson joined us to talk about the show; listen above. Johnson is playing Babe, the youngest sister in Crimes of the Heart. She's joined onstage by Susan Auten, Jamie Harwood, Erin Hunter, Bradley Coxe, and Josh Bailey. 

Tickets are available online, by phone 910-367-5237, via email, or at the door. Opening night pay what you can tickets are only available at the door. 

Big Dawg Productions presents "Crimes of the Heart" at Cape Fear Playhouse, Castle Street. February 16-March 5, Thursdays-Saturdays @ 8:00pm, Sundays @ 3:00pm. Opening Night is Pay What You Can (2/16).

Jaimie Harwood, Susan Auten, Mickey Johnson (l-r) from Crimes of the Heart

Big Dawg Productions
Holli Saperstein
Mickey Johnson
Crimes of the Heart

