Communique: Beethoven, Mendelssohn, & (Rare) Rebecca Clarke | Horszowski Trio 2/19

LiSTEN to Pat Marriott talk about the Horzowski Trio

This Sunday is the 3rd concert in Chamber Music Wilmington's (CMW) Simply Classical series. Pat Marriott is a longtime supporter of CMW (and a voice you'll hear on Classical HQR). Listen above to hear Pat talk about the Horszowski Trio and the music the group brings to Wilmington. Particularly interesting is Pat's insight into composer Rebecca Clarke and why he can't wait to hear her trio performed.

The Horszowski Trio performs on Sunday, February 19 at UNCW's Beckwith Recital Hall at 7:30pm. On the program: Beethoven’s Trio Op. 70, No. 2; Rebecca Clarke's 1921 Trio; and Mendelssohn’s virtuosic Trio No. 2 in C Minor. Hear snippets of the musical selections in the interview above.

Tickets for the concert are available at the Kenan Box Office through Friday afternoon, online, or at the door. The Cultural Arts Building Box Office opens at 6:30 on Sunday evening for door purchases.