Communique with Gina Gambony

Communique: Beethoven, Mendelssohn, & (Rare) Rebecca Clarke | Horszowski Trio 2/19

By Gina Gambony 1 minute ago
  • Horszowski Trio
    Jesse Mills, violin; Rieko Aizawa, piano; Raman Ramakrishnan, cello
    Lisa-Marie Mazzucco/BesenArts

Pat Marriott in WHQR's "Pat Marriott Music Library"
Credit WHQR/gg

This Sunday is the 3rd concert in Chamber Music Wilmington's (CMW) Simply Classical series. Pat Marriott is a longtime supporter of CMW (and a voice you'll hear on Classical HQR). Listen above to hear Pat talk about the Horszowski Trio and the music the group brings to Wilmington. Particularly interesting is Pat's insight into composer Rebecca Clarke and why he can't wait to hear her trio performed. 

The Horszowski Trio performs on Sunday, February 19 at UNCW's Beckwith Recital Hall at 7:30pm. On the program: Beethoven’s Trio Op. 70, No. 2; Rebecca Clarke's 1921 Trio; and Mendelssohn’s virtuosic Trio No. 2 in C Minor. Hear snippets of the musical selections in the interview above. 

Tickets for the concert are available at the Kenan Box Office through Friday afternoon, online, or at the door. The Cultural Arts Building Box Office opens at 6:30 on Sunday evening for door purchases. 

Chamber Music Wilmington presents The Horszowski Trio. Sunday, February 19 @ 7:30pm. Beckwith Recital Hall, Cultural Arts Building, UNCW.

Tags: 
Chamber Music Wilmington
Horszowski Trio
Pat Marriott

Related Content

Free Piano Masterclass At WHQR For Advanced Students | Rieko Aizawa

By Gina Gambony Feb 14, 2017
Lisa-Marie Mazzucco/riekoaizawa.com

Chamber Music Wilmington is sponsoring a Free Piano Masterclass for advanced piano students on Sunday, February 19th, 1:30-3:00 pm in the WHQR Gallery 254 North Front Street-Third Floor. The class will be given by pianist Rieko Aizawa on the new Petrov grand that was donated by Roya Weyerhauser. Space is limited.

 