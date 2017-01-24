Communique: "Arts In Wilmington" Awards Party | Saturday, 1/28

LiSTEN to Craig Stinson talk about Arts in Wilmington Awards

Arts in Wilmington-the calendar, newsletter, and artist registry covering 3 counties in southeastern North Carolina-didn't start off big. It started off with 5 members. Nearly 3 years since it was created by Craig Stinson, it's grown to about 1,600 members.

Stinson is adding something new this year: an Arts Awards Celebration. Four awards are being bestowed for Individual Artist, Organization, Business, and Education. The party is at the ArtWorks downtown on Saturday, 1/28 and the community is invited. Listen above to hear how the winners were selected. Tickets for the event are available here. Stinson says this is not a gala, but a casual community celebration.

Nominations for 2018 awards are due on April 20th.

Arts in Wilmington Awards. the ArtWorks, 200 Willard Street. Saturday, January 28th, 6:00pm-9:00pm.

Winners:

Individual Artist: Hiroshi Sueyoshi

Individual: Jim & Betsy Knowles, Owners of theArtWorks

Arts In Education: Gabriel Lovejoy

Organization: DREAMS of Wilmington