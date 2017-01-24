Related Program: 
Communique with Gina Gambony

Communique: "Arts In Wilmington" Awards Party | Saturday, 1/28

By Gina Gambony
Craig Stinson

Arts in Wilmington-the calendar, newsletter, and artist registry covering 3 counties in southeastern North Carolina-didn't start off big. It started off with 5 members. Nearly 3 years since it was created by Craig Stinson, it's grown to about 1,600 members.

Stinson is adding something new this year: an Arts Awards Celebration. Four awards are being bestowed for Individual Artist, Organization, Business, and Education. The party is at the ArtWorks downtown on Saturday, 1/28 and the community is invited. Listen above to hear how the winners were selected. Tickets for the event are available here. Stinson says this is not a gala, but a casual community celebration.

Nominations for 2018 awards are due on April 20th. 

Arts in Wilmington Awards. the ArtWorks, 200 Willard Street. Saturday, January 28th, 6:00pm-9:00pm.

Winners:

Individual Artist:  Hiroshi Sueyoshi 

Individual:  Jim & Betsy Knowles, Owners of theArtWorks

Arts In Education:  Gabriel Lovejoy

Organization:  DREAMS of Wilmington

Arts in Wilmington
Craig Stinson
awards

