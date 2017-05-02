Communique: Arts Sensation Features Dance + Port City Trio | Saturday

LiSTEN to Tracey Varga & Woody Dobson talk about Arts Sensation 2017

Dancer, choreographer, and organizer Tracey Varga presents the 16th Annual Art Sensation this weekend. This yearly celebration of dance and music for a cause is produced by Varga's company, Forward Motion Dance. The beneficiary of funds raised this year is Cape Fear River Watch. The first act of the show features musical guest Port City Trio. The second act is a variety of dance performances, from ballroom to ballet to belly dancing. Tracey Varga and Port City Trio percussionist, Woody Dobson, joined us; listen above.

Arts Sensation 2017 is Saturday, May 6, 7:30pm on Thalian Hall's Main Stage. Tickets are available through the Thalian Hall Box Office and at the door.

Dance performances include: "T" Tap Dancers with music from Tony Bennet and Lady Gaga; performances from The Dance Cooperative, The Dance Element, Wilmington School of Ballet, and Forward Motion Dance; a ballroom dance duet by Jennifer Gage and Steve House; performers from Snipes Academy in a piece choreographed by Jeneen Cleare; Belly Dance from Kelly Hawes. Choreographers include Anne Firmender, Sue Meier, Stella Johnson, Emily Lawler, Tracey Varga, and student choreographer Olivia Webb.