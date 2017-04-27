Related Program: 
Communique with Gina Gambony

Communique: Artists Susan Dade & Lori Joy Peterson Inspired By Fashion | Closing Reception Friday

By 2 hours ago
  • Lori Joy Peterson & Susan Dade
    Lori Joy Peterson & Susan Dade
    WHQR/gg

Friday, 4/28 is 4th Friday Gallery Walk in downtown Wilmington, which includes the closing reception for the exhibit Line & Paper in WHQR's MC Erny Gallery. Line & Paper features works by 2 artists: Lori Joy Peterson and Susan Dade, both inspired by fashion in their art. Peterson's first works were landscapes (plus kittens and puppies), but eventually her focus came to drawing and making collages of women, particularly high-fashion women. Dade had a long career as a fashion illustrator in New York, but she started painting more landscapes since retiring to North Carolina. Listen to them talk about their art above.

The closing reception runs 6:00pm-9:00pm at the MC Erny Gallery on Friday, 4/28. 

One of Susan Dade's favorites, "Greta." This photo of the piece is affected by glass glare.
Credit WHQR/gg
One of Lori Joy Peterson's favorite pieces, "Louise." This photo of the piece is affected by glass glare.
Credit WHQR/gg

Tags: 
Line and Paper
Susan Dade
Lori Joy Peterson
MC Erny Gallery
Local Artists

Related Content

Gina Gambony Visits The Sarus Festival

By & Gina Gambony Aug 28, 2014

The Sarus Festival featuring site-specific and experimental art is underway!Dozens of local and visiting artists are creating public performances, often held outdoors. WHQR's Gina Gambony visited the rehearsal for one event: an unusual interpretation of "A Midsummer Night's Dream," happening in the backyard of Jengo's Playhouse on Princess Street.

GG: So, what’s going on with this piece, Helena dancing?