Communique: Artists Susan Dade & Lori Joy Peterson Inspired By Fashion | Closing Reception Friday

LiSTEN to artists Susan Dade & Lori Joy Peterson talk about their exhibit, "Line & Paper"

Friday, 4/28 is 4th Friday Gallery Walk in downtown Wilmington, which includes the closing reception for the exhibit Line & Paper in WHQR's MC Erny Gallery. Line & Paper features works by 2 artists: Lori Joy Peterson and Susan Dade, both inspired by fashion in their art. Peterson's first works were landscapes (plus kittens and puppies), but eventually her focus came to drawing and making collages of women, particularly high-fashion women. Dade had a long career as a fashion illustrator in New York, but she started painting more landscapes since retiring to North Carolina. Listen to them talk about their art above.

The closing reception runs 6:00pm-9:00pm at the MC Erny Gallery on Friday, 4/28.