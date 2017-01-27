Communique: Artists Joe Cordaro & Jock Pottle On "Odd Couple" Exhibit

LiSTEN to artists Joe Cordaro and Jock Pottle

A new exhibit opens on Friday, 1/27 at WHQR's MC Erny Gallery. It's called The Odd Couple: Unusual Work by Joe Cordoaro and Jock Pottle. Despite the exhibits name, the towo artists have at leas one significan commonality, and that's the process they use to create their work. Joe Cordero started off as a pen and ink artist, and Jock Pottle as a photographer and sketcher. They both were drawn to the unique possibilities of tablet drawing.

The content of Joe and Jock's work is very different. One them is a few of Jock's pieces in this exhibit is a kind of 3-layered cake of earth, heaven, and hell. Jock says he has multiple pieces on this theme. One piece by Joe is singular even among his own collections. It's called HB2. Listen to the artists above.

The opening reception for The Odd Couple is Friday, January 27, 6:00pm-9:00pm. The closing reception is Friday, February 24, and the exhibit closes on March 10th.