Communique: Art By Darren Mulvenna Focused On Environment

LiSTEN to artist Darren Mulvenna talk about his nature-focused art

Wilmington artist Darren Mulvenna has a fundraising exhibition hanging at Caprice Bistro called Bee Hope and Sea Change. Mulvenna is donating 20% of the proceeds to 2 non-profit environmental organizations: Pollinator Partnership and Plastic Ocean Project. His interest in the natural world, particularly flying insects, goes back to his childhood. Mulvenna's current art frequently incorporates butterflies-he has a particular fondness for pollinators. His first piece with butterflies is hanging at Pembroke's Restaurant (image at top). While Mulvenna is more of an artist than a jeweler, he is also creating realistic light-weight butterfly earrings called mimicri as an additional benefit to Pollinator Partnership. These earrings are made from recycled material and are as light as...a butterfly.

Darren Mulvenna also creates large land and water scapes.