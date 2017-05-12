Related Program: 
Communique with Gina Gambony

Communique: Art By Darren Mulvenna Focused On Environment

By 52 minutes ago
  • Darren Mulvenna's "Mimicry"
    Darren Mulvenna's "Mimicry"
    Darren Mulvenna

Wilmington artist Darren Mulvenna has a fundraising exhibition hanging at Caprice Bistro called Bee Hope and Sea Change. Mulvenna is donating 20% of the proceeds to 2 non-profit environmental organizations: Pollinator Partnership and Plastic Ocean Project. His interest in the natural world, particularly flying insects, goes back to his childhood. Mulvenna's current art frequently incorporates butterflies-he has a particular fondness for pollinators. His first piece with butterflies is hanging at Pembroke's Restaurant (image at top). While Mulvenna is more of an artist than a jeweler, he is also creating realistic light-weight butterfly earrings called mimicri as an additional benefit to Pollinator Partnership. These earrings are made from recycled material and are as light as...a butterfly. 

Art by Darren Mulvenna
Credit Darren Mulvenna
Darren Mulvenna's "mimicri" butterly earrings. There are a variety of butterfly species.
Credit Darren Mulvenna

Darren Mulvenna also creates large land and water scapes.

A Light in the Darkness by Darren Mulvenna
Credit Darren Mulvenna

  

Last Look at Lusia's Lagoon by Darren Mulvenna.
Credit Darren Mulvenna
Artist/Environmentalist Darren Mulvenna
Credit WHQR/gg

    

Tags: 
Darren Mulvenna
Pollinators
Local Artists

Related Content

Communique: Plant, Shrub, Tree Sale From Master Gardeners At NHC Arboretum | April 20-23

By Apr 12, 2017
New Hanover County Arboretum

Valerie DeSanti and Jay Denmark are two Master Gardeners from the New Hanover County Master Gardeners organization. They've been growing seeds and bulbs with other Master Gardeners since the beginning of the year in preparation for the spring Plant Sale at the New Hanover County Arboretum. Complete list of plants, trees, shrubs, herbs, and vegetables is available here. 

Call For Art Submissions

By May 1, 2017

Calling All Artists!

WHQR is currently accepting submissions from artists for the next ten shows in the MC Erny Gallery that will run from July 2017 through early 2019