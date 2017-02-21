Communique: Arrow Ross Photographs "Homes Of Hope India" | Exhibit Opening Friday At Daniels Gallery

LiSTEN to photographer Arrow Ross talk about his time at Homes of Hope India

Photographer Arrow Ross recently returned from India with photos of the work being done by Homes of Hope India, an organization helping "the poorest of the poor," founded by Wilmington Philanthropist Paul Wilkes. This is the second time Arrow has photographed Homes of Hope projects in the works. One-hundred twenty photos documenting his recent trip are on display at CFCC's Wilma Daniels Gallery, with an artist opening reception on Friday, 2/24, 6:00pm-9:00pm. The photographs will hang through March 24th, with a closing reception then. Arrow Ross and Paul Wilkes will be at the receptions.

Listen above to hear Arrow Ross talk about capturing the photos-and why it's difficult to make friends with Indian girls. Find out more about the work Homes of Hope India is doing to help impoverished girls through orphanages, schools, job training, healthcare and more here.