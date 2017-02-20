Communique: "Apeman-Spaceman" First In Discussion Series With Dr. Jimmy Reeves | Human Universe

LiSTEN to Dr. Jimmy Reeves talk about science and the Human Universe series

UNCW Chemistry Professor Jimmy Reeves has been teaching for 40 years. He says science is neither as well-understood nor as respected as it ought to be in modern-day America. Dr. Reeves wants to promote a deeper understanding of the scientific method and the current state of scientific research that even lay people will appreciate. That's why Dr. Reeves is presenting videos followed by discussions for the general public from the new Human Universe series by physicist Brian Cox. Listen to Dr. Reeves discuss the difference between facts and truth and why this series is important to him above.

Dr. Reeves will screen the segments from Human Universe every other Tuesday at 7:00pm, followed by discussion, at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation Wilmington, 4313 Lake Avenue.

Tuesday, 2/21: Apeman-Spaceman

Tuesday, 3/7: Why are We Here?

Tuesday, 3/21: Are We Alone?

Tuesday, 4/3: A Place in Space and Time

Tuesday, 4/17: What is Our Future?