Communique: Amit Peled + Pablo Casals' Cello | Sunday At Beckwith Recital Hall

By Gina Gambony 3 minutes ago
World-renowned Israeli-American cellist Amit Peled performs in Wilmington on Sunday...and he'll be playing Pablo Casals' cello.  The cello, a 1733 Goffriller, was loaned to Peled by Casals' widow, Marta, about 4 years ago. After seeing (and hearing) Peled play, Marta decided that he was the right musician to bring the cello to life again.  Peled now speaks through this instrument with his own voice. Listen to Amit Peled and Barbara McKenzie from Chamber Music Wilmington talk about the cello above. 

Peled's Sunday evening playlist: Bach's Cello Suite #1 in G Minor; Arpeggione Sonata by Shubert; David Popper's Tarantella; and 5 folk pieces by Sulkhan Tsintsadze. The performance, Hommage à Pablo Casals, is at Beckwith Recital Hall on Sunday, January 29 at 7:30pm. This special event concert benefits music scholarships at the UNCW Music Department. Tickets are available through the Kenan Box Office, 910-962-3500, online, and at the door at Beckwith Recital Hall 30 minutes prior to the show. 

Pablo Casals
Credit wikicommons

Barbara McKenzie, the Artistic Director for Chamber Music Wilmington (CMW), says Casals' musical insight and interpretative quality were remarkable. Casals occupies an honored place in music history; he was not only a virtuoso-he changed the fate of his instrument, extricating it from the ensemble to its place as a solo instrument. Casals forged new playing technique and is considered one of the greatest cellists of all time.  Listen to Amit Peled talk about Casals, his hero in this WEB EXTRA below. 

Chamber Music Wilmington presents "Hommage a Pablo Casals" with Amit Peled. Sunday, 1/29 at Beckwith Recital Hall, 7:30pm.

