Related Program: 
Communique with Gina Gambony

Communique: Abused, Neglected Children Need Court Advocates | Cape Fear Guardian Ad Litem Open House

By Gina Gambony 2 minutes ago
  • Lynne Fender, Guardian ad Litem
    Lynne Fender, Guardian ad Litem

Cape Fear Guardian ad Litem Association (CFGALA) is seeking more volunteers to advocate for abused, neglected, and dependent children in the court system. According to veteran Guardian Lynn Fender, the number of children in need of Guardians continues to rise-exponentially. CFGALA is holding 2 open houses for people interested in learning more about becoming a volunteer in New Hanover and Pender counties on Monday, February 13. The information sessions are 11:30am-1:00pm and 5:30pm-7:00pm at 320 Chestnut Street, Suite 618 in downtown Wilmington. Listen to Lynne above to hear more. 

Cape Fear Guardian ad Litem Open Houses. Monday, February 13th. 11:30am-1:00pm & 5:30pm-7:00pm, 320 Chestnut Street, Suite 618. Information and light refreshments.

CFGAL is on Facebook.   

Tags: 
Guardian Ad Litem
Lynne Fender
Opioid Epidemic

Related Content

Communique: Father Navigates Loss Through Theatre | "Inside Job" Explores Heroin Addiction

By Gina Gambony Jan 9, 2017
WHQR/gg

Ken Vest retired from television news; he retired to Wilmington with his family in 2015. He studied Drama and English Literature at Texas State University, and he's a writer and actor. When tragedy struck his family 5 years ago, Ken turned to theatre as one way to move through grief - and to help others. In October, he successfully raised enough funds to produce the play he wrote: Inside Job.

Communique: "Opioid Summit" Addresses Wilmington Epidemic; Strategy Moves Toward Addiction Treatment

By Gina Gambony Jul 19, 2016
Wikimedia Commons

In April, a study from Castlight Health  reported that Wilmington, North Carolina has the highest rate of opioid abuse in the nation. This study was solely based on the abuse of prescription opioids, such as hydrocodones, oxycodones, morphine, fentanyl and the like, but heroin is the non-prescription player in the mix. New Hanover County has the second highest rate of heroin deaths in the state.

Guardian ad Litem Seeks Volunteers

By Gina Gambony Apr 12, 2016

Guardian ad Litems from New Hanover and Pender Counties, Lynne Fender and Patrick Murphy, joined us in the studio to talk about the work of Guardians-and the great need for more volunteers in our region.  