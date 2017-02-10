Communique: Abused, Neglected Children Need Court Advocates | Cape Fear Guardian Ad Litem Open House

LiSTEN to Lynne Fender talk about the need for volunteers in Cape Fear Guardian ad Litem

Cape Fear Guardian ad Litem Association (CFGALA) is seeking more volunteers to advocate for abused, neglected, and dependent children in the court system. According to veteran Guardian Lynn Fender, the number of children in need of Guardians continues to rise-exponentially. CFGALA is holding 2 open houses for people interested in learning more about becoming a volunteer in New Hanover and Pender counties on Monday, February 13. The information sessions are 11:30am-1:00pm and 5:30pm-7:00pm at 320 Chestnut Street, Suite 618 in downtown Wilmington. Listen to Lynne above to hear more.

