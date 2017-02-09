Communique: 7th Annual Local Food Conference | Feast Down East

Related Program: 
Feast Down East is a Wilmington non-profit organization with the mission to create a healthy, accessible local food system that supports economic growth in southeastern North Carolina. Its signature yearly event is the Local Food Conference, which is upon us: tomorrow (Friday, 2/10) at UNCW's Burney Center. Feast Down East's Associate Director Sarah Daniels explains the work the organization does all year round, plus shares what she's most excited about at the Food Conference, above. 

Tickets for the Conference are no longer available online, but a limited number will be available at the event. Read about the Conference Workshops here.

