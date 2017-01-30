Communique: 6th Annual Wilmington Theater Awards | Directors Heather Setzler & Jason Aycock

LiSTEN to Jason Aycock & Heather Setzler talk about the 6th Annual Theatre Awards

It’s time again for the 6th Annual Star News Wilmington Theatre Awards. For many Wilmington theatre folk, this is the most exciting theatrical event of the year-and not necessarily just because of the awards. It’s a rare opportunity when actors, designers, techies, directors, choreographers, musicians –and all the rest- come together to celebrate the art.

Each year, a different actor has directed the Theatre Awards. This year, it’s a team: the musical theatre couple, Jason Aycock and Heather Setzler. As the directors, they don’t get to pick the winners-which is a good thing, since they’re both nominated for an award this year. They do get creative control over the awards ceremony, which is really a show in itself. Listen above.

Scenes from the 5 "Best Play" and 5 "Best Musical" nominees will be performed. That’s 10 pieces from Beauty and the Beast, Death of a Salesman, Measure for Measure, The Real Inspector Hound, The Tempest, Big Fish, Rock of Ages, Spamalot, Memphis, and The Fantasticks. Twenty-two awards in all be distributed; we only know the winner for one of these: Denyse McDonnell, receiving the Lela Thompson Award for Enduring Contribution to Wilmington Theatre.

The show is this Thursday night, February 2, with the red carpet rolling out at 6:00pm and the show kicking off at 7:30pm at Thalian Hall. Tickets are available by calling 910-632-2285, online, or at the Thalian Hall Box Office.