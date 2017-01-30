Communique: 6th Annual Wilmington Theater Awards | Directors Heather Setzler & Jason Aycock

It’s time again for the 6th Annual Star News Wilmington Theatre Awards. For many Wilmington theatre folk, this is the most exciting theatrical event of the year-and not necessarily just because of the awards. It’s a rare opportunity when actors, designers, techies, directors, choreographers, musicians –and all the rest- come together to celebrate the art.
Each year, a different actor has directed the Theatre Awards. This year, it’s a team: the musical theatre couple, Jason Aycock and Heather Setzler. As the directors, they don’t get to pick the winners-which is a good thing, since they’re both nominated for an award this year. They do get creative control over the awards ceremony, which is really a show in itself. Listen above.
Scenes from the 5 "Best Play" and 5 "Best Musical" nominees will be performed. That’s 10 pieces from Beauty and the Beast, Death of a Salesman, Measure for Measure, The Real Inspector Hound, The Tempest, Big Fish, Rock of Ages, Spamalot, Memphis, and The Fantasticks. Twenty-two awards in all be distributed; we only know the winner for one of these: Denyse McDonnell, receiving the Lela Thompson Award for Enduring Contribution to Wilmington Theatre.
The show is this Thursday night, February 2, with the red carpet rolling out at 6:00pm and the show kicking off at 7:30pm at Thalian Hall. Tickets are available by calling 910-632-2285, online, or at the Thalian Hall Box Office.