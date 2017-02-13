Communique: 4th Annual First 2000 Days Summit | Community Involvement In Early Childhood

LiSTEN to Jane Morrow and Pastor Clifford Barnett talk about the First 2000 Days

Most people can hardly remember experiences they had in their first 2000 days of life-roughly birth to a little past 5 years old. But behavioral and developmental research, plus developments in neuroscience and molecular biology, have been pointing to how experiences in the first 2000 days can affect the trajectory of a child's life. According to Dr. Jack Shokoff, the Director of the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University, early childhood experiences are the foundation of all the problems societies face. Read about the brain research here.

Executive Director of New Hanover County Smart Start, Jane Morrow, and the Board Vice President Clifford Barnett joined us to talk about the 4th Annual First 2000 Days Wilmington Summit; listen above. The event features Michelle Hughes, the director of NC Child on Monday, February 20th, 9:00am-Noon at LifePoint Church on College Rd. This is a free event and organizers hope people from all segments of the community will attend.