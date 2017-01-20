Related Program: 
Communique: 40 Eats "Chef's Dinner" Benefits Nourish NC | One Less Hungry Child

  • Chef Dean Neff (PinPoint/40 Eats) & Board President Emily Reiniche (Nourish NC)
40 Eats. It's the name of a Wilmington collective of restaurant professionals interested in enhancing the food and the community at the eastern end of I-40. Chef Dean Neff of PinPoint Restaurant is one of the members. The group formed just 6 months ago, but it's about to have its 3rd event to benefit a 3rd charity. Dean is calling this event the One Less Hungry Child Chef's Dinner. The event is on Sunday, January 29th at 6:00 at Port Land Grille. Tickets are available here.

40 Eats Chef's Dinner: One Less Hungry Child. Benefiting Nourish NC. 10 courses with 5 wine pairings. Sunday, January 29, 6:00pm at Port Land Grille.

The first 2 dinners 40 Eats held raised $15,000 for Oasis and Black River Organic Farm. This one will benefit Nourish NCthe nonprofit that focuses on making sure children from low-income families have healthy food when school is out. Wilmington Chefs will be joined by a special guest Chef from Durham: Ricky Moore from Saltbox Seafood, who Dean can't brag enough about. Ten courses will be served in 5 rounds of 2, each round accompanied by a paired wine. Raffle prizes will accompany the evening. Listen above to hear details from Chef Neff and Emily Reiniche, Board President of Nourish NC

Chefs bringing food to the table: Keith Rhodes (Catch), Dean Neff and Lydia Clopton (Pinpoint), Jameson Chavez and Rebeca Alvarado-Paredes (manna), Christi Ferretti (Pine Valley Market), James Doss (Rx/Pembroke’s), Tom Mills (Little Pond), Shawn Wellersdick (Portland Grille), and celebrity Chef Ricky Moore (Saltbox Seafood Joint)

 

