Communique: 4 Wilmington Women Hold Fundraiser For Direct Refugee Relief In Greece | Humanity Now

LiSTEN

Four Wilmington women have joined forces (and funds) to help relieve the suffering of refugees stuck in limbo in Greece. These women travel to Greece every few months to spend money they collect on direct refugee relief. All administrative and travel expenses are paid by the women themselves. Their organization is called Humanity Now. Three of the women-Dana Sachs, Carol Atwood, and Jennifer Maraveyias-joined us in the studio; the fourth is Stephanie Meyers.

Humanity Now is throwing a fundraising party on Sunday, June 4th. The party runs 4:00pm-6:00pm featuring food, beverages (including wine & beer), music, and t-shirts--and it's all free. But they hope you'll bring your checkbook.

Last year, Humanity Now raised and spent about $85,000 for direct refugee relief. Listen above to hear the types of projects this money funded. Dana Sachs says they are not able to fundamentally change the situation, but they are able to make life a little less miserable for some of the 60,000 refugees, largely from Syria, Afghanistan, and Iraq, trapped in Greece. This happens through everyday miracles like fresh produce, dinnerware, refrigerators, tampons, and shoes.

The women will talk about the work at the June 4th event. RSVP to the party is not required, but can be helpful; if possible, email info@humanity-now.org to let the party organizers know that you are coming and how many people you are bringing. You can also use that same address to request more information.

To find out more about Humanity Now:

To find out more about the 4 women and the other directors, Bucky Stein and Theodora Maravegia, click here

To find out more about the work, click here

To make a donation, click here

Humanity Now's next trip to Greece is June 14.