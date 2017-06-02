Communique: 3 Poems | Emily Louise Smith, Oskar Gambony-Steding, Aurora Shimshak

LiSTEN to Emily Louise Smith, Oskar Gambony-Steding, and Aurora Shimshak share a poem.

For the final episode in our poetry binge on Communique, we have 3 poems from 3 authors: Emily Louise Smith, publisher at Lookout Books and UNC Wilmington professor; Oskar Gambony-Steding, Creative Writing student and tutor at UNC Asheville; and Aurora Shimshak, MFA student at UNC Wilmington and Managing Editor at Ecotone. Listen to these poets read their works above; see the text (plus 2 extras) below.

My friend Brian paid a dollar to see the world’s smallest woman—twenty-nine inches tall— according to a sign at the Piedmont Interstate Fair. An exotic bird plucked from a blue background and offered in a glowing nest of palm. I waited for him as he waited to ascend the trailer’s aluminum steps, watched as the Ferris wheel ladled cup after cup of couples and fried dough, emptiness, a sky that foretold fall. For a few hours at least, sugar dusted the lips of people who’d crossed a county of steaming cow pies and generations of mill work to reach this oasis of prize swine, a demolition derby. Even now, I picture the snowy mouths of the boys who, charged by the caress of metal against metal, boredom or brutality, would later that night key the word FAGGOT into the side of Brian’s truck. To this day, he won’t talk about it. But I saw his face as he descended the platform, memorized the crack as the sky purpled and we shifted against one another on the claptrap Sizzler ride— as it pressed the last of summer from our lungs

and a bar of his heart’s cage snapped.

Antonio by Oskar Gambony-Steding

Antonio wanted to train

an animal to do something for which

it has no natural inclination,

and he did.

Then he died.

Now there is an ape

(also named Antonio)

in Hector's living room suckling

at the valve which drains the air

conditioning's absorbed humidity.

Antonio (ape) communicates

through equations of pictures

in magnetic frames, and stays up

all night

weeping.

This morning on the refrigerator she had posted,

"(clasped hands) = (angry, flailing mob) x (rolling casino dice),"

which Hector has loosely translated

to either "prayer is violent hope"

or

"God is a vicious gambler."

Three ice cubes

plunge into his orange

juice and then,

desperately, surface.

"Sometimes I stare out at the ground and try to convince myself that it's farther away."

Antonio blinks suspiciously at the ceiling fan, spinning.

"I tell myself that what I

see is the ground projected

across a series of mirrors--that

the streaks of red and black staining

the streets are just magnified reflections

of squashed mosquitoes; that the smog hanging

in the air is a layer of dust suspended along the invisible

face of the glass.

I tell myself

that every angry driver

yells only mispronounced

statements of immense love which

are then misinterpreted

by other drivers embarrassed

by their own

immense love."

Antonio wraps a blue bandanna around her eyes,

hangs by her legs out of Hector’s window

with a camera held in her outstretched hands,

and click click click clicks.

Saturday Morning at the Apartment Complex by Aurora Shimshak

I’ve spilled coffee on my comforter,

but still I’d like you to stay.

If we pull the corners over our heads,

the synthetic down looks like clouds.

This down promises heat, Level II.

And I know we haven’t really had winter,

but maybe if we wrap ourselves tight,

then even the news won’t get in.

We could listen to

trucks on MLK and invent their routes.

This one’s going to Toronto, this one’ll be home

before dinner. That one’s a Walker on the planet Hoth.

Stay. There are enough things moving

and my freckles feel just like skin.

In the valley of my ribs

there’s a scroll with a story about sun—zucchini sprawling

over my mother’s garden plot, and squash blossoms—

orange seeking home in a star-shaped flag

where before there had only been green.

Song for Sara by Aurora Shimshak

pigeon-toed in 5th grade gym class / pair of cut-off jeans & no gym shorts, long / mullet & unwashed hands / Sara, trailer / Sara, junkyard with your cousin / Sara, warts on your knees like me / 1 liter of Mountain Dew on the bus / & I can taste the citrus, hear / no man she’s a dog / Sara, you looked out the window / pretended not to hear

in the locker room, they said you looked when we were changing / so I kept my head down / wondered too late about your / favorite song, the color / you’d paint / your room / & were we the worst thing or did that come after / Sara, I dream you down at the creek at night, ground to hold / your skin, hands combing grass / clover bees humming / in your throat, you’re wishing / for a tracing warm and slow down /

your face / you stand, water to your ankles / kick so hard the spray catches moon / becomes heron / before landing, like drops, on your arms / and in that light, time goes quick / you’re grown now / embroidering pillowcases / singing Adele in the car / TV in the trailer / Sara you could never sing / I want to tell you /

you might like the about the stories / they never run / in the papers, want to ask if you might / live one, finally touched, girl / bruised girl, still breathing, sipping / Mountain Dew one moment and the next / day is just life

American Photograph by Emily Louise Smith

By the time Walker Evans arrived, there wasn’t much

besides the shrug of a tenant house,

sun-stiff shirts hung like paper-doll garland.

Red-clay road, a gash. Come evening,

oak limbs strew a doily of shadow

across the barn. He’d never seen light

touch things like that, nearly prayerful,

the way it blotted roofs and wood floors.

It would prove as impossible to capture

as the odor of smoke, lye soap, and sleep

the children carried like clouds in empty pockets.

He tried leaving them out, but to photograph

a field is to hold a mirror to longing.

Even cutlery kept between a board and the wall

reminded him of them wedged in the single bed.

Years later, a potbelly moon would spit stars

across Massachusetts, and he’d remember

the baby napping at Mrs. Fields’s breast.

How, just before he made their picture,

she stroked a lock of blond hair and

launched, in the child’s dream, a paper boat.

There is in every photograph a secret

that implicates us in someone else’s memory

of a pasture, a rusted sign, a dress pattern.

It’s what love does: makes room

for a boat on a tenant farm in Alabama.

All day he’d wait for the right light

on a stove, by which he meant to say

the effect of them on that place. Even long after

the grown child inherited his forbearers’ sleep

like the emptiness under the belly of the house.

A young wife slipping through a field gone to pine,

or the paper boat, if anything remained of it.

A sound familiar as a mother, calling

her children in for the night, all that began

and went back to its loneliness after he left.