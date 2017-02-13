CoastLine: Trump's Executive Order on Immigration in the Cape Fear Region

Listen to CoastLine here.

It’s almost impossible to turn on the TV or radio, read the paper, or look at your news feed on your smart phone and not see a story about the recent Executive Order on Immigration.

Signed by President Donald Trump last month, it temporarily halts the admittance of refugees into the U.S. and prevents immigrants from seven predominantly-Muslim countries from coming to the U.S. However, enforcement of the Order is on hold.

Just days after its signing, a judge ruled the ban unconstitutional and granted a restraining order – so it couldn’t be enforced. The Department of Justice appealed that decision, and a three-judge panel on the 9th circuit court of appeals heard oral arguments Tuesday about reinstating the ban.

As of Thursday morning, February 9th, the court had not yet issued a ruling. By that evening, the court unanimously upheld the lower court ruling.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein recently joined at least 16 other states in opposing the immigration order.

The Justice Department, according to the Los Angeles Times, is expected to appeal to the full court or the Supreme Court of the United States.

On this edition of CoastLine, we explore what the Executive Order could mean for people in southeastern North Carolina.

Guests:

Helen Tarokic, Manager and Owner of Helen Tarokic Law, PLLC which specializes in immigration and naturalization cases

Jeff Widdison, Attorney with McKinney Immigration Law in Wilmington, NC

David Schanzer, Associate Professor of the Practice of Public Policy at the Sanford School at Duke University; Director of the Triangle Center on Terrorism and Homeland Security