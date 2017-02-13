Related Program: 
CoastLine

CoastLine: Trump's Executive Order on Immigration in the Cape Fear Region

By 10 seconds ago
  • photo - left: Trikosko, Marion S., photo - right: Fibonacci Blue / Wikimedia Commons

It’s almost impossible to turn on the TV or radio, read the paper, or look at your news feed on your smart phone and not see a story about the recent Executive Order on Immigration. 

Signed by President Donald Trump last month, it temporarily halts the admittance of refugees into the U.S. and prevents immigrants from seven predominantly-Muslim countries from coming to the U.S.  However, enforcement of the Order is on hold. 

Just days after its signing, a judge ruled the ban unconstitutional and granted a restraining order – so it couldn’t be enforced.  The Department of Justice appealed that decision, and a three-judge panel on the 9th circuit court of appeals heard oral arguments Tuesday about reinstating the ban. 

As of Thursday morning, February 9th, the court had not yet issued a ruling.   By that evening, the court unanimously upheld the lower court ruling. 

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein recently joined at least 16 other states in opposing the immigration order.

The Justice Department, according to the Los Angeles Times, is expected to appeal to the full court or the Supreme Court of the United States.

On this edition of CoastLine, we explore what the Executive Order could mean for people in southeastern North Carolina. 

Guests:

Helen Tarokic, Manager and Owner of Helen Tarokic Law, PLLC which specializes in immigration and naturalization cases

Jeff Widdison, Attorney with McKinney Immigration Law in Wilmington, NC

David Schanzer, Associate Professor of the Practice of Public Policy at the Sanford School at Duke University; Director of the Triangle Center on Terrorism and Homeland Security

Tags: 
Illegal Immigration
immigration reform
Helen Tarokic
Jeff Widdison
McKinney Immigration Law
Donald Trump Executive Order
Travel Ban
David Schanzer
Triangle Center on Terrorism and Homeland Security
Duke University
CoastLine

Related Content

CoastLine: A New Way to Approach Congressional Redistricting

By Dec 1, 2016
By Steven Nass - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=38869847

A federal court ruled earlier this year that two of North Carolina’s congressional districts, drawn in 2011, were unconstitutional because they were racially gerrymandered.  That case is to be argued before the U.S.

CoastLine: Local Hispanic Latino population continues to grow along with fear of raids and rhetoric

By Jan 13, 2016
Wikimedia Commons

Over the first weekend of 2016, federal immigration agents raided homes in Texas, Georgia, and North Carolina.  They detained people thought to be illegal immigrants – primarily from Central America.  The raids have prompted an outcry from Hispanic and Latino advocacy groups and a letter, signed by 130 Congressional Democrats, calling for an end to the raids. 

Brunswick County Commissioners Adopt Resolution Opposing Local Housing of Illegal Immigrants

By Jul 22, 2014
Brunswick County

Brunswick County will not house illegal immigrants, including minors.  That’s the County Commissioners’ official response to the recent border surge.

CoastLine: Brunswick County Schools Face Unique Challenges, Depsite Improving Dropout Rates

By 2 hours ago
https://www.cisbrunswick.org/
Communities In Schools, Brunswick County

In the Brunswick County School System, there are 19 schools.  Two academic years ago, in 2014-15, 158 kids dropped out of school.  The following year, 21 fewer kids – 137 -- dropped out.  That lowers the dropout rate less than a half a percentage point, but on a practical level, it means there are twenty-one more students that have a shot at getting their high school diploma. 