Related Program: 
CoastLine

CoastLine: Sea Level Rise in the Cape Fear

By Dec 16, 2016
Related Program: 
CoastLine
  • A sign posted at Canal Road in Carolina Beach
    A sign posted at Canal Road in Carolina Beach
    Robert Parr

North Carolina has a controversial history when it comes to its willingness to accept and plan for sea level rise.  In 2012, the state legislature enacted a multi-year moratorium on considering data from a science panel for future planning and policymaking.  That moratorium has since lifted and a new study out last year, looking at the next 30 years, is now accepted as a reasonable basis for policymaking.

But in local municipalities – particularly small coastal communities impacted by sea level rise, planners and researchers are quietly going about their work.  On this edition of CoastLine, we learn more about what they’re considering where sea level rise is concerned and how they’re preparing.  We also learn about whether we’re seeing evidence of it and how that shows up locally. 

Guests: 

Philip Prete, Senior Planner in the Comprehensive Planning and Design Group, City of Wilmington

Lawrence B. Cahoon, Professor of Biology and Marine Biology, University of North Carolina – Wilmington

The Community Resilience Pilot Project funded by the Environmental Protection Agency can be found here: 

www.wilmingtonnc.gov/sea_level_pilot

Tags: 
CoastLine
Philip Prete
Dr. Lawrence Cahoon
Sea level rise
flooding

Related Content

CoastLine: Exploring Gullah-Geechee Culture & Creole

By Dec 8, 2016
National Park Service -- https://www.nps.gov/guge/learn/management/index.htm

The Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor stretches from its northernmost point near Wilmington, North Carolina all the way south to Jacksonville, Florida.  Created by an Act of Congress in 2006, the ten-year-old Corridor is a work in progress.  

Gullah Geechee culture originates from West Africans brought to the United States as slaves and many of their traditions, including the language, continue through later generations. 