CoastLine: Sea Level Rise in the Cape Fear

Listen to CoastLine here.

North Carolina has a controversial history when it comes to its willingness to accept and plan for sea level rise. In 2012, the state legislature enacted a multi-year moratorium on considering data from a science panel for future planning and policymaking. That moratorium has since lifted and a new study out last year, looking at the next 30 years, is now accepted as a reasonable basis for policymaking.

But in local municipalities – particularly small coastal communities impacted by sea level rise, planners and researchers are quietly going about their work. On this edition of CoastLine, we learn more about what they’re considering where sea level rise is concerned and how they’re preparing. We also learn about whether we’re seeing evidence of it and how that shows up locally.

Guests:

Philip Prete, Senior Planner in the Comprehensive Planning and Design Group, City of Wilmington

Lawrence B. Cahoon, Professor of Biology and Marine Biology, University of North Carolina – Wilmington

The Community Resilience Pilot Project funded by the Environmental Protection Agency can be found here:

www.wilmingtonnc.gov/sea_level_pilot