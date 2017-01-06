Related Program: 
CoastLine

CoastLine: From Revolution to Reunion - the Reintegration of South Carolina Loyalists

By 1 hour ago
Related Program: 
CoastLine
  • From Revolution to Reunion: the Reintegration of the South Carolina Loyalists by Rebecca Brannon
    From Revolution to Reunion: the Reintegration of the South Carolina Loyalists by Rebecca Brannon
    University of South Carolina Press, 2016


America’s fight for independence from British rule broke out into armed conflict in 1775 and lasted for eight years.  While the thirteen colonies were all fighting for the same broad goal of self-determination, the Revolutionary War played out differently from state to state. 

South Carolina survived a particularly vicious fight that pitted immediate family members against one another.

On this edition of CoastLine, we explore how South Carolina found a path to reconciliation between Patriots – those fighting for American independence -- and Loyalists – who fought for the British crown.  We'll learn how they found their unique path to peace – despite profound divisions that led to violent atrocities during the war.

Guest:

Rebecca Brannon is an Associate Professor of History at James Madison University and she is the author of From Revolution to Reunion:  the Reintegration of the South Carolina Loyalists – published in 2016 by the University of South Carolina Press.

Tags: 
CoastLine
Rebecca Brannon
From Revolution to Reunion
South Carolina
Revolutionary War

Related Content

CoastLine: Cape Fear History from the Confederacy to Cultural Arts

By Jul 1, 2015
Wikimedia Commons

Did you know that the great jazz singer and bandleader Cab Calloway has played Wilmington? 

CoastLine: The Ability Spectrum -- from Olympic athlete to death

By Jan 4, 2017
UNCW Associate Professor Julie-Ann Scott-Pollock examines emodiment questions and stigma surrounding disabilities.
Marion Post Wolcott / Library of Congress

When you think about disability and how you define it, what comes to mind?  A child who doesn’t learn through conventional methods?  An older person who struggles to get groceries from the car to the front door?  Do you imagine a person in a wheelchair? 

One disability researcher says our binary view of ability or lack of it is misguided; ability spans a spectrum from Olympic-level athleticism to death – and we’re all somewhere on that spectrum.  On this edition of CoastLine, we explore how we look at disability and what impact those views have on all of us. 

CoastLine: Sea Level Rise in the Cape Fear

By Dec 16, 2016
Robert Parr

North Carolina has a controversial history when it comes to its willingness to accept and plan for sea level rise.  In 2012, the state legislature enacted a multi-year moratorium on considering data from a science panel for future planning and policymaking.  That moratorium has since lifted and a new study out last year, looking at the next 30 years, is now accepted as a reasonable basis for policymaking.