CoastLine: From Revolution to Reunion - the Reintegration of South Carolina Loyalists

America’s fight for independence from British rule broke out into armed conflict in 1775 and lasted for eight years. While the thirteen colonies were all fighting for the same broad goal of self-determination, the Revolutionary War played out differently from state to state.

South Carolina survived a particularly vicious fight that pitted immediate family members against one another.

On this edition of CoastLine, we explore how South Carolina found a path to reconciliation between Patriots – those fighting for American independence -- and Loyalists – who fought for the British crown. We'll learn how they found their unique path to peace – despite profound divisions that led to violent atrocities during the war.

Guest:

Rebecca Brannon is an Associate Professor of History at James Madison University and she is the author of From Revolution to Reunion: the Reintegration of the South Carolina Loyalists – published in 2016 by the University of South Carolina Press.