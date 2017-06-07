Related Program: 
CoastLine

CoastLine: Reporter Round Table With WECT's Jon Evans, Gatehouse Media's Adam Wagner

By 20 minutes ago

It’s the time of year when municipalities and counties are putting the finishing touches on their budgets for the next fiscal year. 

The North Carolina Republican Party rolled into town over the weekend for its annual convention and featured star speakers Lara Trump and Kellyanne Conway.  And the Supreme Court has delivered another blow to North Carolina’s current legislative districts – but without specifying a remedy…

With us on this edition of CoastLine to unpack all of it: 

Guests:

Jon Evans, Evening Anchor and Assistant News Director, WECT / WSFX

Adam Wagner, Reporter, Gatehouse Media (StarNews)

Tags: 
NC legislative districts
redistricting
New Hanover County budget
Jon Evans
Adam Wagner
film grant
CoastLine
2017 GOP Convention

Related Content

CoastLine: The Battle Against Fake News Starts with Consumers Going Beyond own Echo Chamber

By Feb 23, 2017

Have you seen headlines in your Facebook feed or at the bottom of an article that reads, “Hillary Clinton meets Osama Bin Laden” – with a picture of the two shaking hands?  Or “President Obama’s daughter, Malia, is pregnant”?  Or “The process to impeach Donald Trump has begun”?  Just to be clear, all of those stories are false.  Hillary Clinton’s picture was photoshopped; Malia’s teen pregnancy and Donald Trump’s impeachment are both patently false.  It’s fake news. 

CoastLine: Reporter Round Table on Local Elections, Budgets, and Getting People to Pay Attention

By Jun 27, 2016
Wikimedia Commons

The Orlando shooting has reignited talk of gun control measures… Republican U.S. Senators are grappling with whether and how to get behind the presumptive presidential nominee, Donald Trump.  And a three-judge panel is considering the legality of voting law changes in North Carolina… Could that case wind up in the Supreme Court? 

Kellyanne Conway On The Fiction Of Electability

By Jun 4, 2017
Rachel Lewis Hilburn

Kellyanne Conway, Counselor to President Donald Trump, spoke to a room of about a thousand people at the 2017 North Carolina Republican Convention this weekend.   During her speech, she encouraged potential candidates to ignore naysayers.

NC Senate Leader Phil Berger Warns Of Uncertainty In 2018 Elections

By Jun 4, 2017
Rachel Lewis Hilburn

The 2017 North Carolina Republican Convention in downtown Wilmington brought the state legislative leadership to the floor Saturday morning. 

NC GOP Convention Gets Underway; Rouzer Welcomes Delegates to 7th District

By Jun 2, 2017
Vince Winkel

The North Carolina State Republican Convention got underway today at the Wilmington Convention Center. 

Protesters Make A Point At State GOP Convention

By Jun 4, 2017
Vince Winkel / WHQR

More than 1,000 Republican delegates attended the GOP Convention this weekend in Wilmington. Also, around 40 protestors gathered to express their view. 