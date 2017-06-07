CoastLine: Reporter Round Table With WECT's Jon Evans, Gatehouse Media's Adam Wagner

Listen to CoastLine here.

It’s the time of year when municipalities and counties are putting the finishing touches on their budgets for the next fiscal year.

The North Carolina Republican Party rolled into town over the weekend for its annual convention and featured star speakers Lara Trump and Kellyanne Conway. And the Supreme Court has delivered another blow to North Carolina’s current legislative districts – but without specifying a remedy…

With us on this edition of CoastLine to unpack all of it:

Guests:

Jon Evans, Evening Anchor and Assistant News Director, WECT / WSFX

Adam Wagner, Reporter, Gatehouse Media (StarNews)