CoastLine: Reporter Round Table - Post-Election 2017

Listen to this edition of CoastLine here.

It’s the last election-related show we’ll have in 2017. The day after a small percentage of eligible of voters went to the polls to choose leaders for the boards of towns and cities, we’re taking a look at what happened, what it could say about what’s on voters’ minds, and where we go from here.

Also on this edition, we spend a great deal of time on why people didn't vote -- with lots of listeners chiming in via email and phone calls.

Guests:

Tim Buckland, Senior Political Reporter and Local Government Editor of the StarNews

Jon Evans, Evening Anchor, WECT and WSFX; Assistant News Director