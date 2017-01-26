CoastLine: Proposed Redevelopment of Echo Farms Golf Course

Listen to CoastLine here.

Every successful municipality will inevitably grapple with the push-pull of growth versus green space – how to grow a tax base without over-developing a city. Echo Farms, a development within the City of Wilmington, is at the center of this battle in the Cape Fear region.

The StarNews estimates about 100 people came out on January 18th to a subdivision review board meeting. Most of the crowd was there to oppose the greenlighting of Matrix Development’s plans to build a mix of multi-family units, townhomes, and new single-family homes on what is now the golf course.

On this edition of CoastLine, we learn more about the controversy itself and why opponents say what happens at Echo Farms will have implications that go beyond the geographic boundaries of that neighborhood.

Guests:

Adam Lovelady, Assistant Professor at the University of North Carolina’s School of Government

John Hirchak, property owner and resident in the Echo Farms Community for 12 years. He opposes the developer’s plans and is the current Vice Chair of Save Echo Farms, the organization launched to oppose the redevelopment.

Christine Hughes, Senior Planner for the City of Wilmington.

We did reach out to Matrix Development and they declined to participate or offer a statement due to pending litigation.