CoastLine

CoastLine: NPR's Melissa Block On The New Political Order And Covering Tragic Events

By 39 minutes ago
  • Melissa Block served as All Things Considered Host for more than 12 years. She is now an NPR Special Correspondent.
Our guest on this edition of CoastLine holds the title of Special Correspondent at NPR.  But if you’re an All Things Considered listener, you will probably recognize her voice as the one paired with Robert Siegel – for more than a decade -- from 2003 to 2015. 

Two years ago, Melissa Block stepped away from the anchor desk to immerse herself in feature reporting.  Over the course of her 32-year career at NPR, she has covered domestic and international news – including the massive 2008 earthquake in China and its aftermath.  That reporting earned her and NPR broadcast journalism's top honors, including a George Foster Peabody Award, duPont-Columbia Award, and Edward R. Murrow Award – among others.

