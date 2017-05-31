Related Program: 
CoastLine: North Carolina's Gun Laws, The Causes Of Violence, And The Intersection Of Both

A quick sweep of news headlines about guns in North Carolina shows stacks of stories about illegally-obtained weapons.  Two men made national news earlier this month by breaking into two gun shops in North Carolina and stealing more than 100 weapons.  They were arrested by the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.  But after multiple versions of that story, the gun legislation headlines begin to emerge:  “House Bill Could Recognize Gun Permits From 16 More States” (that’s in South Carolina), “States Rejecting Bills Intended To Keep Guns Away From Kids”, and“Fans can legally carry concealed gun at Georgia football tailgates”. 

North Carolina is generally considered a more permissive state when it comes to gun regulation.  There are a handful of pieces of legislation that have moved through the General Assembly this session – that are raising concern both for those seeking more restrictive gun laws and the gun lobby in the state. 

Today, we’re going to find out exactly where North Carolina happens to be, what the proposals are on the docket in Raleigh, and how those at the table envision a safer Tar Heel state. 

Guests:

Don Arabian, Co-Founder and Co-Chair of Wilmington Faiths Against Gun Violence, an alliance of faith-based groups

Professor Richard Ogle, clinical psychologist with specialized training in addictions, PTSD and treatment outcome research -- including the causes and impacts of violence.  Professor Ogle is also Associate Dean of the University of North Carolina – Wilmington’s College of Arts & Sciences.

Todd Adkins, Director of Research and Information for the National Rifle Association Institute for Legislative Action

